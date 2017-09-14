PMR/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope

Despite new singles “Midnight” and “Selfish Love,” we’ve been hard-pressed for info about Jessie Ware’s upcoming third album. Now, there are finally answers: The album is called Glasshouse, that’s the cover art above, and it comes out on 10/20. This news is also accompanied by a third new song called “Alone,” a yearning ballad with a gigantic hook that was co-written with Kid Harpoon. Ware says of the track:

“I’m so happy to be reunited with Kid Harpoon on this one. It’s a song about stealing time with your loved one, and longing for the simple declaration that they want the same.”

Ware debuted the song on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1’s show last night, and she said then that she pegged it as a single because when playing it live, fans were “singing along and clapping and it felt like they already knew it.” Ware also announced a brief stretch of UK tour dates for March:

Check out the Glasshouse tracklist below.

1. “Midnight”

2. “Thinking About You”

3. “Stay Awake, Wait For Me”

4. “Your Domino”

5. “Alone”

6. “Selfish Love”

7. “First Time”

8. “Hearts”

9. “Slow Me Down”

10. “Finish What We Started”

11. “The Last Of The True Believers” (Feat. Paul Buchanan)

12. “Sam”

Deluxe Edition tracks:

13. “Love 2 Love”

14. “Till The End”

15. “Hearts (Acoustic)”

16. “Alone (Acoustic)”

17. “The Last Of The True Believers (Acoustic)” (Feat. Paul Buchanan)