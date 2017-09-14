Jessie Ware Announces Her New Album ‘Glasshouse’ With The Gigantic, Yearning Ballad ‘Alone’

09.14.17 47 mins ago

PMR/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope

Despite new singles “Midnight” and “Selfish Love,” we’ve been hard-pressed for info about Jessie Ware’s upcoming third album. Now, there are finally answers: The album is called Glasshouse, that’s the cover art above, and it comes out on 10/20. This news is also accompanied by a third new song called “Alone,” a yearning ballad with a gigantic hook that was co-written with Kid Harpoon. Ware says of the track:

“I’m so happy to be reunited with Kid Harpoon on this one. It’s a song about stealing time with your loved one, and longing for the simple declaration that they want the same.”

Ware debuted the song on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1’s show last night, and she said then that she pegged it as a single because when playing it live, fans were “singing along and clapping and it felt like they already knew it.” Ware also announced a brief stretch of UK tour dates for March:

Check out the Glasshouse tracklist below.

1. “Midnight”
2. “Thinking About You”
3. “Stay Awake, Wait For Me”
4. “Your Domino”
5. “Alone”
6. “Selfish Love”
7. “First Time”
8. “Hearts”
9. “Slow Me Down”
10. “Finish What We Started”
11. “The Last Of The True Believers” (Feat. Paul Buchanan)
12. “Sam”

Deluxe Edition tracks:

13. “Love 2 Love”
14. “Till The End”
15. “Hearts (Acoustic)”
16. “Alone (Acoustic)”
17. “The Last Of The True Believers (Acoustic)” (Feat. Paul Buchanan)

Around The Web

TAGSGlassHouseJESSIE WARE

What Unites Us

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 7 days ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP