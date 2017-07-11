Getty Image

There’s fans, and then there’s super fans. One such super fan, is super into Insane Clown Posse — you could even say insanely into them? His affinity for their song “My Axe” turned into a life imitates art scenario yesterday. 38-year-old Richard Newton brought an axe to the Kiss 108 radio studios in Medford, Massachusetts around 1:30 PM, located the iHeart radio section of the station, and insisted the radio station play ICP’s “My Axe” while brandishing one of his own. Oddly enough, iHeart radio doesn’t even play rock music — they’re a pop station.

After submitting his request, Newton reportedly returned to his car, where witnesses saw additional knives and watched him drink beer. By that time, police had arrived at the scene, and Newton rammed into one of the officer’s vehicles, before throwing the axe out the window — luckily, it didn’t hit anyone. While Newton was still in his car, the police attempted to negotiate with him, but he wasn’t having it, even reportedly saying “I guess you’re just going to have to kill me.”

After he avoided tasering, the victim eventually surrendered, and was arrested. The police noted he had self-inflicted cuts on his arms and he will undergo a psychiatric evaluation. Insane Clown Posse has yet to comment on the incident. The song in question is below.