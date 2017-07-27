BREAKING: Witnesses say Justin Bieber hit a photographer in Beverly Hills on Wednesday evening. Police say it appears to be an accident. pic.twitter.com/tTqgKmAkGb — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) July 27, 2017

After the huge news that he’s canceling the rest of his world tour — perhaps to return to a focus on religion — Justin Bieber got into a hellish situation last night. Bieber accidentally hit a member of the paparazzi last night in Beverly Hills around 9:30 PM.

Though he claims the tour cancelation wasn’t related to his church, the pop star was trying to leave the Hillsong Church where he was swarmed by a whole host of photographers shouting for his attention. The Biebs paid them no mind as he hopped into his large truck and slowly pulled out of the driveway, accidentally clipping a 57-year-old photographer standing on the passenger side of his vehicle.

Justin stopped immediately and hopped out of his truck to offer assistance to the man, still mobbed it should be noted, by a veritable army of camera people trying to grab a shot of him. Bieber stayed on the scene until Beverly Hills Police and paramedics arrived to check out the situation and provide aid to the injured photographer.