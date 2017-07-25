Getty Image

Just yesterday, it was announced that Justin Bieber canceled the rest of his “Purpose” world tour due to “unforeseen circumstances,” which is about as vague as an explanation can get. However, Australian TV host Richard Wilkins thinks he knows the real reason why Bieber abandoned his global trek months before it was scheduled to wrap up: To “reconnect with his faith” and potentially start his own church.

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: An inside source revealed @JustinBieber cancelled his world tour to focus on his faith and start his own church. #9Today pic.twitter.com/BzZw1cnihC — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) July 25, 2017

Citing a source at the annual Hillsong Church Conference in Sydney, Wilkins said (via NME):