Hollywood’s best of best friends Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon always have a good time when they get together on The Tonight Show, whether they’re busting out a “History Of Rap” medley or they’re bunk mates at Camp Winnipesaukee. On yesterday’s Tonight Show, the duo headed back to camp, but things were a bit different this time around.

The two used to get chastised by a geeky A.D. Miles character, who himself has a wealth of summer camp experience via Wet Hot American Summer. Since Miles left the show as head writer earlier this year, though, they were in need of a new counselor, so they got a fine replacement: Keegan-Michael Key.

Yet again unable to fall asleep in their cabins late at night (due to eating too many Charleston Chews), Fallon and Timberlake try to keep the volume down while singing “What’s Up” by 4 Non Blondes. Since that’s not possible, though, Key — who is basically playing his classic Mad TV character Coach Hines, short shorts, high socks, whistle and all — has to bust in and emphatically tell them to quiet down.

They also get a late night visit from Billy (Crystal) from Camp Buttonwood, who has a hilarious breaking of the fourth wall: eight minutes into the sketch, when Fallon asks why Crystal’s 12-year-old character has a beard, he responds, “I didn’t when the sketch started.”

Check out the fun skit above.