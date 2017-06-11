The Beef Is Over: Katy Perry Forgives Taylor Swift And Is Ready To ‘Let It Go’

06.11.17

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have years of pettiness and chicanery between them, but even after one last sly little jab from Taylor it appears the beef is finally over. Hot on the promotional trail for her new album Witness, a promo run that has been filled with controversy, mishaps and downright inspiring performances, Katy is finally burying the hatchet and putting the feud behind her.

Katy appeared on an episode of The Thrive Global Podc ast with Thrive Global founder and CEO Arianna Huffington, and when asked if she was ready to let the grudge go, Katy — to the surprise of many — said yeah, it was time. “I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her,” she said in response to the question.

