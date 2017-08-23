Getty Image

Just days before the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, social networks are abuzz with speculation about a series of cryptic teases and tweets from this year’s host, Katy Perry, and perennial VMA mainstay Taylor Swift, who’ve had a long history of discord that may (or may not) be coming to an end this weekend.

On Monday, Perry tweeted a teaser trailer of her upcoming video for “Swish, Swish” featuring Nicki Minaj, accompanied with the caption, “COUNTDOWN TO CATASTROPHE.” It was cinematically basketball-themed, drawing comparisons to a similar treatment from Swift’s “Bad Blood” video. Both appear to share common themes: Star-studded guest appearances and two dueling groups of over-the-top personalities with off-the-wall aliases. One of those aliases is Catastrophe, Swift’s character in “Bad Blood.” Fans aren’t likely to believe that this is a coincidence.

Meanwhile, last week Swift deleted all her tweets and Instagram posts, a move that has generally presaged big announcements and releases from Taylor. Then there was the snake tease, another unexplained tweet that featured a slithering reptile that was quickly followed up by more quick hits of the venomous creeper and finally, official news of her next album.

All of which — combined with the absolutely precipitous timing — has led to fans wondering whether Swift might be appearing in Perry’s video or at the VMAs alongside her one-time frenemy, and whether the two might be reconciling ahead of an escalation in hostilities between Swift and the Kardashian-West clan, with whom she’s also had a longstanding rivalry — a rivalry which originally stemmed from Kanye West’s ill-timed acceptance speech interruption at the 2009 MTV VMAs. Yikes.

Is Taylor "Catastrophe" Swift going to be in the Swish Swish video? 👀🏀🐍 pic.twitter.com/PFRllBpgwk — Anthony (@anorderlymess) August 23, 2017

Maybe Taylor’s had it up to here with all the snake emojis left by fans of Kanye and Kim and is ending one war to consolidate her resources for an even bigger one, or maybe we all just watch way too much reality TV. Either way it’s all very suspenseful, and has us looking forward to Sunday with immense anticipation.