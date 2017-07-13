Kesha’s Comeback Swagger Takes A ‘Motherf*cking’ Country Turn For Her ‘Woman’ Video

Kesha’s comeback bid continues. Today, the pop singer returns with a brand new single, an anthemic and empowering banger titled “Woman.” Sonically, the song carries shades of pop, rock and just a little bit of country, while hooking you in with some gigantic choruses. Kesha herself is in total take-no-sh*t mode, backed by no-less than the sensational group the Dap-Kings, declaring over and over throughout the track that she’s “a mother*cking woman!”

In an essay that she wrote for Rolling Stone, Kesha opened up about what this particular song means for her as well as the message she hopes to convey.

I have always been a feminist, but for much of my life I felt like a little girl trying to figure things out. In the past few years, I have felt like a woman more than ever. I just feel the strength and awesomeness and power of being female. We hold the key to humanity. We decide if we populate the Earth, and if so, with whom. We could just decide not to have any more kids and the human race would be over. That is power. I just really f*cking love being a woman and I wanted an anthem for anyone else who wants to yell about being self-sufficient and strong. (Yes, men, this song can be for you too.)

You can watch Kesha’s “Woman” video above.

