Press Here

The Killers are currently working their way back into the public eye after not having a new album since 2012’s Battle Born; They’ve announced a new album called Wonderful Wonderful, and so far they’ve shared the title track, “The Man,” and “Run For Cover.” Ahead of the record’s September 22nd release, the band decided to debut a new song during a performance at the O2 Academy Brixton in London, and they got an assist from Woody Harrelson.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Harrelson, a noted atheist who has previously referred to the Bible as “just a document to control people,” introduced “The Calling” by reciting some scripture, quoting Matthew 9:10, 9:11, and 9:12:

“And it came to pass, as Jesus sat at meat in the house, behold, many publicans and sinners came and sat down with him and his disciples. And when the Pharisees saw it, they said unto his disciples, ‘Why eateth your Master with publicans and sinners?’ But when Jesus heard that, he said unto them, ‘They that be whole need not a physician, but they that are sick.'”

As Harrelson spoke the passage, an organ began playing behind him before the song transitioned into a blues- and gospel-inspired tune, in which Brandon Flowers sings about biblical things like “keys to the kingdom” and “having the last two chapters of Matthew in my hand.” There’s no word yet on if Harrelson’s spoken word appears on the album version of “The Calling,” but it’s at least an effective introduction in a live setting.

Check out some fan-shot footage of the performance above and below.