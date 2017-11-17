KISS Founder Gene Simmons Has Been Banned For Life From Fox News

Getty Image

Fox News has had a checkered record of sexual harassment and sexism over the past year, leading to the exit of former head Roger Ailes and longtime personality Bill O’Reilly. It has seemingly been enough to see the network attempt to change the environment in the workplace, something that has now led to Gene Simmons being banned for life from Fox News and its other network partners.

The KISS bassist and founder is a longtime guest on the network and made his latest appearance on Wednesday across the main network and Fox Business Network, promoting his new book On Power and having what seemed to be a fun time with the folks, even helping to deliver the weather on Fox And Friends.