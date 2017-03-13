Thanks, Courtyyyy. And #meeniyantownhall xo cyas soon @courtneymelba photo: @mistletone A post shared by Kurt Vile (@kurtvile) on Mar 6, 2017 at 6:54am PST

Kurt Vile’s recent tour promoting his 2015 album b’lieve i’m going down has landed him in the home country of indie rock’s favorite grunge queen Courtney Barnett. With Vile in Australia, the two have recently been sharing hints at a collaboration all over social media.

We saw Barnett backstage with Vile before his show on March 5 at Meeniyan Town Hall, and now, Newmarket Studios of North Melbourne, Australia has confirmed the collaboration, saying that the duo have spent a week together in the studio. The news was then spread by famed Australian radio station, Triple J, and though we don’t know many details yet, but we do know that they have been working with Australian engineer/producer Callum Barter, who has done live engineering for Courtney Barnett and other artists like Vance Joy in the past.

Vile and Barnett are both riding off of their latest albums, Sometimes I Sit and Think, And Sometimes I Just Sit and Vile’s b’lieve i’m going down, which were very well received in 2015. So, the fact that the two are teaming up is nothing short of incredibly exciting. To further fans’ eager speculation, Newmarket Studios posted on Instagram that whatever the duo is up to is “just the best thing ever.”