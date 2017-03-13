Meet The Midwestern Rock God Who Literally Bleeds For His Art

An Australia Recording Studio Revealed That Kurt Vile And Courtney Barnett Are Collaborating

03.13.17 6 mins ago

Thanks, Courtyyyy. And #meeniyantownhall xo cyas soon @courtneymelba photo: @mistletone

A post shared by Kurt Vile (@kurtvile) on

Kurt Vile’s recent tour promoting his 2015 album b’lieve i’m going down has landed him in the home country of indie rock’s favorite grunge queen Courtney Barnett. With Vile in Australia, the two have recently been sharing hints at a collaboration all over social media.

We saw Barnett backstage with Vile before his show on March 5 at Meeniyan Town Hall, and now, Newmarket Studios of North Melbourne, Australia has confirmed the collaboration, saying that the duo have spent a week together in the studio. The news was then spread by famed Australian radio station, Triple J, and though we don’t know many details yet, but we do know that they have been working with Australian engineer/producer Callum Barter, who has done live engineering for Courtney Barnett and other artists like Vance Joy in the past.

Vile and Barnett are both riding off of their latest albums, Sometimes I Sit and Think, And Sometimes I Just Sit and Vile’s b’lieve i’m going down, which were very well received in 2015. So, the fact that the two are teaming up is nothing short of incredibly exciting. To further fans’ eager speculation, Newmarket Studios posted on Instagram that whatever the duo is up to is “just the best thing ever.”

Court and Kurt backstage at Meeniyan.

A post shared by Milk! Records (@milkrecords) on

Around The Web

TAGSCOURTNEY BARNETTkurt vilemilk records
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP