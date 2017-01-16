Getty Image

Now that we’re officially a week out from the Golden Globes, the impact that the award show had on certain winners is sliding into focus. For instance, “Bad and Boujee” became the number one rap song in the country last week, but hey, apparently that wasn’t even including Donald Glover’s Migos shoutout. No, honor was strictly based on “raindrop / drop top” memes — oh, and how fire the song is. It will be interesting to see if and how it shifts this week, with the impact of his praise.

Anyway, Migos weren’t the only ones who benefited from some Golden Globes shine by any means; La La Land, the movie on the tip of everyone’s tongue, saw a huge shift in soundtrack sales since the film racked up a record-breaking seven awards. The film stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, and is a musical, so the accompanying soundtrack was sure to see a spike from this attention — and spike it did. It now occupies the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Top 200 album chart, and No. 1 overall in pure album sales. It also came in at the No. 2 album this week overall with 42,000 equivalent album sales. That’s a pretty big number for an album in the streaming era, let alone a soundtrack.

Composer Justin Hurwitz won the Golden Globe for “Best Score” and he along with lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul were honored for “City Of Stars” which won “Best Original Song.”

Of course, with any surge in popularity comes the accompanying backlash, but that’s to be expected these days. Other criticism of the film includes that it is whitewashing jazz, which seems to be a pretty reasonable perspective on it as well. Guess I have to finally get myself to a movie theater this weekend to see the dang thing. But don’t worry, I’ll be doing a double feature, because it seems Moonlight deserves my attention as well.

In the meantime, you can listen to the La La Land soundtrack below.