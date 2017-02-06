Lady Gaga treated Houston’s NRG Stadium into a hyper-condensed version of her legendarily theatrical stage show, adding a few gravity-defying tricks that could only be pulled off in the unique venue. It was a rapid-fire glimpse into why so many people have fallen for Gaga over the years, and it was exciting even if The Simpsons predicted it years ago.

Little Monsters and new converts who ended the performance wanting more of the lights, choreography and camp that are a Gaga show are in luck. The Joanne singer announced a stadium tour starting in August shortly after her halftime show ended.

Gaga will hit the Americas and Europe (sorry Africa, Asia and Australia) in a four-month long sprint between arenas, including shows at London’s 02 Arena and Chicago’s Wrigley Field. Check out her full tour schedule below:

08/01 Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

08/03 Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

08/05 Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

08/08 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

08/11 Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

08/13 San Francisco, CA @ AT&T Park

08/15 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/19 Omaha, NB @ Centurylink Center

08/21 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/23 Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

08/25 Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/28 New York, NY @ Citi Field

09/01 Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

09/04 Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

09/06 Toronto, Ontario @ Air Canada Centre

09/10 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/15 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Rock in Rio Festival

09/22 Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

09/24 Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

09/26 Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

09/29 Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena

10/01 Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

10/03 Amsterdam, the Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

10/06 Paris, France @ Accorhotels Arena

10/09 London, England @ O2 Arena

10/15 Birmingham, England @ Barclaycard Arena

10/17 Manchester, England @ Manchester Arena

10/21 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

10/23 Stockholm, Sweden @ Ericsson Globe

10/26 Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

10/28 Koln, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

11/05 Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

11/07 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/10 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

11/13 Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

11/15 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

11/16 St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

11/19 Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

11/20 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

11/28 Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

11/30 Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

12/01 Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

12/03 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

12/05 Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

12/08 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

12/09 Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

12/12 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

12/14 Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

For more Gaga,check out the internet’s best reactions to her madcap performance.