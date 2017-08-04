Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Based on what we’ve heard so far, The War On Drugs’ upcoming album A Deeper Understanding is packed with nostalgic, epic, and classic-leaning rock, so the band’s upcoming world tour ought to be something to look forward to. Now there’s yet another reason to check out what’s sure to be a great show: Canadian indie rock group Land Of Talk just announced that they’ll be on the road in support of The War On Drugs for a handful of dates in September. As if that wasn’t good enough, Land Of Talk also shared a new video for their song “This Time,” which comes from their new album Life After Youth.

Director Adam Makarenko says the clip is about “a scientist’s attempt to find answers.” He continues:

“The first part of the video is live action, but eventually the scientist gets transported out of her bedroom into space. Once she is in space it’s mostly an environment of miniature sets, handmade planets, and real star backdrops, using a combination of miniature photos and stop motion animation.”

As for the song itself, Land Of Talk’s Elizabeth Powell previously said it came about while helping her father deal with a major stroke (and while dealing with the traumatic event herself, as well as the loss of a lot of recordings thanks to a crashed laptop):

“I found that one of the most powerful tools, along with all of his other therapy, was music. And I realized it was also helping me deal with an event as traumatic as that. […] After I got home from the hospital after his stroke, I just wrote this chord progression which ended up becoming ‘This Time.’ And I played it for him and he just got a glint in his eye, he got a really cool faraway look in his eye, and he smiled. And then he’s like, ‘This is beautiful; make this, make other people feel this way.’ You know, he was using his own words, but he was just saying, ‘Please, keep making music again.’ And I thought that was sweet.”

Watch the video for “Land Of Talk” above. Check out Land Of Talk’s tour dates below, with starred shows indicating headlining concerts not in support of The War On Drugs.

08/12 — Marysville, ON @ Wolfe Island Music Festival*

09/18 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre

09/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Dell

09/22 — New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park

09/23 — Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Pavilion

09/25 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

09/26 — Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

09/28 — Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

09/29 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

09/30 — Austin, TX @ Stubbs

11/23 — Montreal, QC @ Phi Center*

11/24 — Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Theatre*

11/25 — Toronto, ON @ Great Hall*