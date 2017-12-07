Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Two years ago, one of America’s most promising rising festivals was nearly crushed by bad weather. Levitation Festival was forced to cancel a stellar bill that included Brian Wilson, Animal Collective, Ween, Flying Lotus, and Courtney Barnett, resulting in a severely truncated series of shows in Downtown Austin and financial devastation for the organizers, which includes members of The Black Angels. The festival did not return in 2017 with anything resembling its former self, instead opting for just a trio of low-key club shows.

So, with the announcement of Levitation’s return to Downtown Austin for its 10th anniversary in 2018, there is the feeling of triumph against adversity. Rather than a traditional festival, Levitation will take over the clubs of Austin’s Red River district for four nights of rock shows, getting back to its Austin Psych Fest roots. Topping the bill with be organizers The Black Angels, along with Electric Wizard, Ministry, Thee Oh Sees, Ty Segall, The Men, Chelsea Wolfe, and Panda Bear. Also included are some of Uproxx’s favorite acts of 2017, including best rock album winners Waxahatchee and Slowdive, as well as best album honorees Hurray For The Riff Raff. The festival notably features many artists from the ill-fated 2016 bill, giving Texan fans a new chance to see their favorites.

Check out the phase one lineup poster below, and head to the festival’s website for information on tickets.