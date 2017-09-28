Following the release of “Shinin” last month, electro-disco producer Lindstrøm is back with another single from his upcoming album, It’s Alright Between Us As It Is. You can hear the new song “Tensions” above.

Whereas “Shinin” featured the guest vocals of Grace Hall, “Tensions” is just pure Lindstrøm. The instrumental is like an ascent into a gilded disco palace. As a continuous build, the song never lets up — the main arpeggiating melody just repeats with a funky bassline underneath. As much as the song works because of creating tension, you can imagine the exact opposite happening once you hear this on the dancefloor.

It’s Alright Between Us As It Is is Lindstrøm’s fifth album and first of new music since 2012’s Smallhans. In addition to the aforementioned Hall, the record also features Swedish singer Frida Sundemo and Norwegian avant-garde musician Jenny Hval.

A 12” of “Tensions” is available for order here. The tracklist for the full album is below:

1. “It’s Alright Between Us As It Is”

2. “Spire”

3. “Tensions”

4. “Sorry” feat. Frida Sundemo

5. “Versatile Dreams (Interlude)”

6. “Shinin” feat. Grace Hall

7. “Drift”

8. “Bungl (Like A Ghost)” feat. Jenny Hval

9. “Under Trees”

It’s Alright Between Us As It Is is out on 10/20 via Smalltown Supersound. You can pre-order it here.