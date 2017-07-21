told TMZ Getty Image

On July 27th, Linkin Park was set to begin their One More Light tour in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Tragically, lead singer Chester Bennington would commit suicide on July 2oth, just a week before the band was set to go out on the road together. Now, Linkin Park has officially canceled their tour after a rep told TMZ that the band was “so devastated they couldn’t think about the tour’s future” after learning of their frontman’s death.

Machine Gun Kelly and ONE OK ROCK were scheduled to open the first night of the tour, while Blink-182 was set to co-headline a number of shows in Pennsylvania. It is unknown if Blink will continue on in the wake of this terrible development.

The tour promoter, Live Nation, made a statement:

“We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington. The Linkin Park ‘One More Light’ North American Tour has been canceled and refunds are available at point of purchase. Our thoughts go out to all those affected.”

In recent days, a host of music’s brightest stars bridging the gap between rap and rock have shown an outpouring of praise for the late Bennington. Run the Jewels paid tribute to him in an intense Late Night performance, and there has been an outpouring of support to not only Linkin Park, and Bennington’s family and friends, but to those suffering from depression.

(Via StereoGum)