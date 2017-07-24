Linkin Park’s Broken-Hearted Tribute Letter To Chester Bennington Acknowledges His Demons

07.24.17 3 hours ago

Getty Image

Last week, the tragic news of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington’s suicide swept through the music community, inciting an outpouring of grief, and reflections on his impact both in rock and hip-hop. The band themselves were completely stunned, and only able to share a photo of their friend, they had no words last week.

This week, they’ve managed to write a statement in tribute to their fallen frontman, which they posted to Facebook, along with a link to a website where fans can share their own memories. Read their heart-broken letter below, which acknowledges how Chester’s demons impacted himself and others.

Around The Web

TAGSchester benningtonLINKIN PARKsuicide

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 6 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 6 days ago 21 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 1 week ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 1 week ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP