Last week, the tragic news of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington’s suicide swept through the music community, inciting an outpouring of grief, and reflections on his impact both in rock and hip-hop. The band themselves were completely stunned, and only able to share a photo of their friend, they had no words last week.

This week, they’ve managed to write a statement in tribute to their fallen frontman, which they posted to Facebook, along with a link to a website where fans can share their own memories. Read their heart-broken letter below, which acknowledges how Chester’s demons impacted himself and others.