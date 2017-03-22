Coachella Is Owned By An Anti-Gay Climate Change Denier

03.22.17

Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza, the annual four-day music festival set to kick off later this Summer in Chicago, revealed their full lineup today and it’s pretty impressive. With so many slots to fill across so many days, and so many stages, the organizer managed to put together a collection of artists that almost anyone could find appealing. At the top of the bill you have a diverse range of big names from Chance The Rapper to Arcade Fire, Lorde, The Killers, Muse, The xx, and Blink-182.

It’s when you dig down deeper into the poster however, that you really start to see how diverse and deep this year’s iteration really is. For rock fans, Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher is making one of his very few solo forays into North America at the festival. You also have indie stalwarts Car Seat Headrest, Spoon, and the Shins. Then for hip-hop heads, the bench is absurdly deep and includes Run The Jewels, Migos, Big Sean, 21 Savage, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Yachty, and Joey Badass to name a few.

Lollapalooza is scheduled to take place between August 3-6 in Grant Park in Chicago. Four day passes are already sold-out, but you can still buy single day tickets on the festival’s official website.

Check out the full Lollapalooza lineup, broken down by day, on the poster below.

Lollapalooza

