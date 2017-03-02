Lorde’s New Single ‘Green Light’ Is A Wild, Fluorescent Ride

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s finally here. After a little over three years of waiting, we finally have new music from the Kiwi wunderkind whose off-kilter indie pop could not be contained to Tumblr. “Green Light” is definitely different from what we would have expected.

Over a layer of pianos ripped straight from some forgotten big-room house track, Lorde explains what she’s been up to in her time away. The track is huge and poppy, matching the energy of Lorde’s whirlwind rise to fame. Stream it up top.

Lorde herself explained on Twitter that the track is the beginning of the story of where she’s been since Pure Heroine.

“I am so proud of this song,” she wrote on Twitter. “It’s very different, and kinda unexpected. It’s complex and funny and sad and joyous and it’ll make you DANCE It’s the first chapter of a story I’m gonna tell you, the story of the last 2 wild, fluorescent years of my life. This is where we begin.”

She also revealed that “Green Light” represents the first single from her next album titled Melodrama. She shared the cover on Instagram.

Green Light is officially out in the world, and i am so pleased to share with you that this song is the first from my sophomore record, Melodrama. this is the cover, painted by sam mckinniss. welcome to the new world. A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:05am PST

One things for certain, this is exactly the direction Lorde wanted to go in. You don’t put three years in between a smash-hit pop record and your next single if you aren’t more than a little okay with telling label folks who might pressure you exactly where they can go. Lorde wanted to return and bless us with some excellent windows-down driving music after giving us all some wonderful headphone pop, and that’s exactly what she did.

Lorde will bring her new sound — and presumably more than a few strobe lights to Saturday Night Live for a performance on March 11.