Lorde’s roll out of her long-awaited new music just got interactive. Rather than sharing a taste of the new song to her many followers, the New Zealand-based singer sent her Auckland-based fans on a snippet hunt. What they found were green light installations that played short snatches of the new song, as well as a car full of green smoke that was surrounded by lightboxes projecting some of the song’s lyrics.

Like the TV spot before them, the snippets all ended with a promise that something is happening on March 2 in New York. And like those ads, these clips seem to show that Lorde is heading in a bigger, poppier direction. Give a listen to two of them below.

NEW SNIPPET OF THE SONG pic.twitter.com/4GtCwUrcjF — Lorde Daily (@LordeDaily) March 1, 2017

ok.. this one is longer.. WIG pic.twitter.com/G4GeRraxQV — Lorde Daily (@LordeDaily) March 1, 2017

Lorde fans have until Thursday to gear up for whatever it is she’s going to put down. And we should expect the flow of new material to increase as she plays a huge date on Saturday Night Live later this month. Basically, after more than three years, we’re finally getting something new out of the singer. Fans of pop music should be more than a little excited.

For more Lorde right this very instant, listen to her cover of Robyn’s “Hang With Me.”