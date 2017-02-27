Lorde Shares A Snippet Of Big Room House-Pop To Tease Her Return

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Lorde ran a TV spot in her home country of New Zealand, teasing something coming on March 2. In the ad, Lorde can be seen riding in the back of a car while a snatch of big room house-pop piano plays. The ad ends with two dates March 2 in New York City and March 3 in New Zealand.

Previously, a release schedule had been shared that seemed to indicate Lorde would release a new single — her first since 2013’s Pure Heroine — on March 7. No matter what the Kiwi pop star is planning, she’s definitely performing on Saturday Night Live on March 11.

Even though “Royals” was awesome, it’s unlikely that she’d want to perform it on SNL four years later. So, we should all be on the lookout for a new single (and maybe the announcement of a full album). All we know is it’s good to finally see some movement on this front, as Lorde announced that the album was written all the way back in August.

If you need some non-Heroine performances from Lorde right this very instant, check out her cover of Robyn’s “Hang With Me” in support of queer youth and re-visit her tribute to David Bowie from the BRIT Awards.