Lorde Says She’s No Longer A Member Of Taylor Swift’s Squad

07.07.17 36 mins ago

Getty Image / Kevin Mazur

It appears that one of the most steady fixtures of Taylor Swift’s fabled squad has made her exit. In a recent interview with Sunrise, an Australian television program, Lorde revealed that she and Swift don’t really kick it all that much anymore. “I don’t hang out with these people at all,” she said when she was asked about what it was like to stay in close proximity to people she considers idols.

The host, aghast, followed up by saying, “You’re part of Taylor’s squad, all the magazines tell us.” Lorde wasn’t having it though. “You know, you make friends in different places, but I think for the most part I’m not like, calling my idols for advice necessarily.” Also, who just cites “all the magazines” when making a claim like that?

The recent distance between Lorde and Taylor might have something to do with some comments the Kiwi singer recently made about Taylor where she compared her to an autoimmune disease. “It’s like having a friend with very specific allergies,” Lorde said. “There are certain places you can’t go together. Certain things you can’t do. There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It’s like having a friend with an autoimmune disease.”

The Internet didn’t find the comment as funny as Lorde meant it to be, and she eventually took to Twitter to admit the comment was “f*cked up” and apologize.

Maybe Lorde was trying to tell us more than we realized when she busted out a cover of Swift’s ultimate rival Kanye West’s song “Runaway” this year at Coachella?

