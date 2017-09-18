Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Mannequin Pussy’s Romantic landed at number five on our Best Rock Albums of 2016, and for good reason. It’s equal parts hardcore sludgefest, preppy power pop, with eleven tracks that touch everywhere along that spectrum. The band’s live set is nothing to f*ck with, either. If you weren’t sold on seeing the band live yet, you’re in luck: almost a year after the Philly quartet unleashed Romantic on the world, they have shared a video for one of its standout tracks “Emotional High.”

Shot and edited by Darby Irrgang, the quick video — lasting a little less than a minute and a half — shows the band both on and off the stage, combining the mundane of the everyday with the vitality of the Mannequin Pussy’s live set. Shots of Marisa Dabice applying makeup in the mirror only last a second before they are juxtaposed with clips of her writhing around on the floor of the stage or screaming into the face of the front row. It’s pretty awesome. Check out the video above.

Mannequin Pussy are currently in the middle of a full-US tour with Japanese Breakfast, dates for which can be found here. Romantic is out now on Tiny Engines. Stream it in full here.