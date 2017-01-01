The Only Viral Wedding Video You Ever Need To See

Mariah Carey’s Rep Explains What Went Wrong With Her New Year’s Eve Performance

01.01.17 7 hours ago 7 Comments

Getty Image

Mariah Carey’s awful New Year’s Eve performance is being blamed on something other than bad timing. The 46-year-old “elusive chanteuse” hopped on social media following that cringeworthy set and shrugged off her disastrous lip-syncing by filing it under “sh*t happens.” Well, that “sh*t” was technical difficulties, according to a rep for Carey.

