Getty Image

All eyes will likely be on Mariah Carey as midnight nears on New Year’s Eve this year. The diva will once again take the stage on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy and aims to avoid the disaster that struck her one year before. The ensure this, it would seem that the production and Carey’s team are taking every precaution they can.

While Seacrest and McCarthy are adamant that Carey deserves a second chance, telling Variety that the theme of the night is “unity” and the diva returning fits in perfectly. They hint that they think Carey isn’t going to fall into the sins of 2017 according to the Chicago Tribune: