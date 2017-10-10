Johnny Depp Joins Marilyn Manson And Some Naked Women In The Very NSFW ‘SAY10’ Video

10.10.17

As Marilyn Manson recovers from getting attacked by his own stage props, the shock rocker has teamed up with another famous oddball, Johnny Depp, for a new video. The clip, for the song “SAY10” from Manson’s just-released album Heaven Upside Down, isn’t one to watch at work, because there’s a lot of risque stuff happening here.

Aside from general creepiness, Depp, in full white face paint and a matching suit and throne, sits in a dark room, across from Manson and with several naked women lounging on the floor between them. The two are portraying the Biblical brothers Cain and Abel, a press release says. Elsewhere in the video — which was directed photographer, screenwriter, and former pro inline skater Tyler Shields — Manson torments and arouses a masturbating woman through a wall. Then, of course, a trio of nude women recreate the iconic “Raising the Flag On Iwo Jima” photo, and Manson finds himself with blood-covered cash and a blood fountain.

This is Manson’s second video for “SAY10,” and the first one isn’t any less controversy-baiting than the first since it shows Manson ripping pages out of a Bible as well as the decapitated body of a person who bears more than a passing resemblance to Donald Trump.

Watch the new video for “SAY10” above, and check out Depp playing guitar with Manson on “The Beautiful People” at a 2014 concert here.

