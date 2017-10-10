As Marilyn Manson recovers from getting attacked by his own stage props, the shock rocker has teamed up with another famous oddball, Johnny Depp, for a new video. The clip, for the song “SAY10” from Manson’s just-released album Heaven Upside Down, isn’t one to watch at work, because there’s a lot of risque stuff happening here.
Aside from general creepiness, Depp, in full white face paint and a matching suit and throne, sits in a dark room, across from Manson and with several naked women lounging on the floor between them. The two are portraying the Biblical brothers Cain and Abel, a press release says. Elsewhere in the video — which was directed photographer, screenwriter, and former pro inline skater Tyler Shields — Manson torments and arouses a masturbating woman through a wall. Then, of course, a trio of nude women recreate the iconic “Raising the Flag On Iwo Jima” photo, and Manson finds himself with blood-covered cash and a blood fountain.
This is Manson’s second video for “SAY10,” and the first one isn’t any less controversy-baiting than the first since it shows Manson ripping pages out of a Bible as well as the decapitated body of a person who bears more than a passing resemblance to Donald Trump.
Watch the new video for “SAY10” above, and check out Depp playing guitar with Manson on “The Beautiful People” at a 2014 concert here.
