Getty Image

2016 was kind to The 1975: their excellent sophomore album I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It landed at Number 2 on our list of Best Pop Albums of the year, and they recently announced something of a victory lap tour, which includes a massive show at Madison Square Garden.

To continue their upward trajectory, the coming months might bring a collaboration between the pop quartet and Mark Hoppus of Blink-182. After Cameron Hurley, formerly of the pop punk band We Are The In Crowd produced a rousing pop-punk cover of “Girls” from The 1975’s 2013 self-titled album in the style of Enema Of The State-era Blink-182, word of the cover somehow reached Hoppus.

Hoppus then took to Twitter to express his interest in potentially re-recording the cover song properly, featuring all of the various band members necessary to make it happen.

This has been brought to my attention. @the1975 I think we should cover our/your/his song.https://t.co/4q2VaJLcJZ — Mark Hoppus (@markhoppus) January 28, 2017

This has been brought to my attention. @the1975 I think we should cover our/your/his song

The 1975 have yet to respond to Hoppus’ request, but it’s fair to say that seeing the two team up would yield some pretty epic results. Especially if it sounds anything like Hurley’s mashup cover. And if Blink-182 happened to show up as a special guest during The 1975’s arena tour, well that’s just a cherry on top.