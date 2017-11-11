Getty Image

The allegations against Brand New frontman Jesse Lacey have already started to affect the band’s current tour, with one band pulling out of their supporting gig with the group ahead of a pair of shows this week. Martha, a DIY punk/indie band from the UK were set to back up Brand New during their shows in London and Glasgow, have announced they have pulled out of the scheduled shows.

It is the first major response to the allegations to happen since a public FB post on November 9th brought to light allegations that Lacey may have been involved in sexual misconduct with a minor. Martha made the announcement via their Twitter account and earned some praise for the decision.

We have decided to pull out of the brand new shows. Support survivors always. — Martha (@MarthaDIY) November 11, 2017

If it would be logistically possible to still play those dates/cities, would you consider crowdfunding the costs? I know many would still love to see you on those days. — murta (@murtaman) November 11, 2017

It’s an admirable decision by an indie band, especially when given an opportunity for a supporting gig at a pair of sold out shows with a marquee name. But that shows the weight such allegations are carrying today, especially in light of the countless allegations being made against other famous names throughout the entertainment industry.

There has been no response from Brand New or Lacey at this point, with their next tour stop scheduled for November 16th in Dublin at the Olympia Theatre.