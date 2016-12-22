Staff Lists: Matthew Rothstein’s Best 20 Albums Of 2016

Getty Image

Uproxx has a diverse staff who write about all sorts of things, from sports to politics to food and travel, to TV and film, but obviously, most of the people who work here share a passion for music, because music is always in the background throughout all of those other things. It’s one of the things that links us, no matter what our lifestyle, job, or location may be.

20. Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam, I Had A Dream That You Were Mine

Glassnote

It’s a combination of elements from two of the best NYC bands of the aughts in the Walkmen and Vampire Weekend, and it works so seamlessly it’s almost suspicious. Leithauser stretches his voice in ways he never did in his old band, from a drunken mumble on the otherwise-bouncy “You Ain’t That Young Kid” to a holler reminiscent of the last karaoke song of the night on “Peaceful Morning.” Rostam also learned a couple of lessons about the earnest, welcoming qualities of the Walkmen, softening the erudite quality of his Vampire Weekend arrangements. The instrumentals are as effortless as the singing is willful.

19. Danny Brown, Atrocity Exhibition

Warp

Brown made no secret that he wanted Exhibition to be his serious legacy album, but it would have benefited from some of the more carefree, goofy elements of previous classics XXX and Old. Yet the heaviness has power, and the steely-eyed visions he presents of the gritty Detroit streets deserve deadly seriousness. Brown continues to pick some of the most original, menacing beats out there, and when he takes his voice down from his signature yelp to a more controlled murmur, it’s easier to appreciate just what a lyricist he is. All right, if you want a “fun” track, “Ain’t It Funny” is fun in a psychotic way and “Really Doe” is his thumping posse cut.

18. NAO, For All We Know

RCA

The enigmatic genius Jai Paul may still have not released a proper album, but his addictive sound is alive and well in For All We Know, which includes a production feature from his brother A.K. on the brilliant “Trophy.” NAO plays the classic empowered ingenue with a stable of memorable hooks, but the album’s true star is the incredible, sawtoothed guitar that appears on damn near every track. Most of the tracks, including the stomping ballad “Bad Blood,” are duets between her cheeky soprano, full of kiss-off lyrics, and that guitar, and they’re full of soul and sex.

17. ScHoolboy Q, Blank Face LP

Top Dawg Entertainment

Quincy finally found a middle ground between the hard-bitten street tales of the under-appreciated Oxymoron and the fun boastfulness of his career-best stretch of songs on the A-side of Habits & Contradictions. Re-energized by kicking his addiction to drank, ScHoolboy’s flow is as venomous as ever, and his skill for finding the pocket of every beat is damn near unparalleled in the rap game. “JoHn Muir” is a spiritual successor to “There He Go,” unfailingly catchy over a beat you’d never peg for a hit, and “Groovy Tony” might be the most intense thing he’s ever put on wax (with an assist on the album version from Jadakiss, who put in a contender for guest verse of the year).

16. dvsn, Sept. 5th

OVO Sound/Warner Bros.

Though Views was an overstuffed disappointment, the Toronto sound continues to produce excellent, chilly R&B, with OVO’s latest discovery producing an album of raw come-ons that always seem to have just enough backing to give texture without losing their sense of immediacy. Singer Daniel Daley is cut straight from the classical soul singer mold, able to go high with his powerful chest voice or his airy falsetto. Seriously, if you told people “Hallucinations” was an Usher track, A) some folks would believe you, and B) it might have hit #1, and the repeated, ascending yeah yeah yeahs of album closer “The Line” are as close to heavenly as anything this brazenly sexual could be.