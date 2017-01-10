Moby has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump and his campaign for president, penning a very angry letter once the GOP nominee won the presidency back in November. Considering how heated and angry his letter was, it’s a little surprising to read that he received an invitation to play the inauguration in a few weeks. At least that’s what he claims in a Instagram post on Monday:
Hahahahaha, I was just asked by a booking agent if I would consider djing at one of the inaugural balls for #trump… Hahahahaha, wait, Hahahaha, really? I guess I'd DJ at an inaugural ball if as payment #trump released his tax returns. Also I would probably play public enemy and stockhausen remixes to entertain the republicans. I'm still laughing. Hahahaha. So #trump what do you think, I DJ for you and you release your tax returns?
