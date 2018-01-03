Getty Image

Today is January 3rd, which means there are still 363 concert-going days left in 2018. That’s a lot of time to spend at clubs, theaters, festivals, and stadiums, and the opportunity to both take in a long-favorite act or discover something new. And while a lot of how concerts in 2018 will shape up remains a mystery at this point, there has already been a wealth of announced tours, and even more hinted at. Multiple One Directioners will hit the road solo, while artists like N.E.R.D., The Weeknd, and Arcade Fire have already unveiled their activity via festival bookings. Below, we’ve rounded up the 25 that we’re most excited about in 2018 in a list that will surely need to be amended as the year unfolds.

25. Brockhampton



Is there any musical project more primed for a breakout 2018 than Brockhampton? The Texan hip-hop collective has more members on their team than the Lakers, which by all accounts makes for an invigorating, if chaotic, live experience. It all reminds of the hype that came out on Odd Future in their early days, and if anyone remembers, those early shows when they hype was peaking were ones for the ages. Expect their name to be on a lot of festival lineups when those start coming out, but for now, it’s small venues that they will be tearing up on their ascent to the top.–Philip Cosores

01/16 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

01/17 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

01/19 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec

01/20 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

01/22 — New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

01/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater

01/25 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

01/26 — Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

01/28 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

01/29 — Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theater

01/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

02/02 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

02/03 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

02/05 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

02/06 — Montreal, QC @ Corona

02/08 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel Theater

02/10 — Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe

02/11 — Detroit, MI @ Magestic

02/13 — Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

02/15 — Minneapolis, MN @ Music Hall

02/16 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II (Downstairs)

02/18 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

02/20 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

02/21 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

02/22 — Denver, CO @ The Ogden

02/24 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

02/26 — Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue

02/27 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

03/02 — Portland, OR @ Crystal

03/03 — San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater

03/05 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

03/07 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

24. Foo Fighters



By now, we’re getting used to the cycle: Foo Fighters release a record, tour non-stop for nearly two years, announce they’re taking a break, confirm it’s not a break up, then emerge from the studio with another brand new record about a year later. Concrete And Gold was released a few months ago, which means we are entering the penultimate stage of the cycle, something to certainly get excited about. Over 20 years into their hit-making career, the Foos have mastered the arena rock performance, touching upon both new and old material to craft a hard-hitting marathon performance for fans. The band has plans for a massive tour of arenas and stadiums across the globe from from Perth, Australia to San Jose, California before the year is out. Although support for many of the North American dates still has yet to be announced, fans in Australia and Brazil are definitely in for a treat, as Weezer and Queens Of The Stone Age respectively will be joining the Foos on the road. Something to note: if the Foo Fighters are bringing their marathon live show to a city near you, do yourself a favor and drink a cup of coffee before heading to the gig — it’s going to be a long night.–Zac Gelfand

01/20 — Perth, AUS @ nib Stadium*

01/23 — Hindmarsh, AUS @ Coopers Stadium*

01/25 — Brisbane, AUS @ Suncorp Stadium*

01/27 — Sydney, AUS @ ANZ Stadium*

01/30 — Melbourne, AUS @ Etihad Stadium*

02/03 — Penrose, NZ @ Mt Smart Stadium

02/25 — Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Maracaña^

02/27 — São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque^

02/28 — São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque^

03/02 — Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski^

03/04 — Porto Alegre, BR @ Estádio Beira-Rio

03/07 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio de Velez Sarsfield

04/18 — Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

04/19 — The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

04/21 — Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

04/22 — Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center

04/26 — West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairgrounds

04/27 — Jacksonville FL @ Welcome to Rockville 2018

04/28 — Atlanta, GA @ Georgia State Stadium

05/01 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

05/03 — Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum%

05/04 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

06/10 — Hamburg, HR @ Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld

06/11 — Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

06/14 — Florence, IT @ Firenze Rocks Festival

06/19 — Manchester, UK @ Eithad Stadium

06/22 — London, UK @ London Stadium

06/23 — London, UK @ London Stadium

07/07 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

07/12 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

07/14 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/17 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/19 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/21 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

07/22 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

07/25 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

07/26 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

07/29 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

07/30 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

09/01 — Seattle, WA @ Safeco Field

09/04 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

09/06 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

09/08 — Vancouver, BA @ Rogers Arena

09/10 — Portland, OR @ The Mood Center

09/12 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

* w/ Weezer

^ w/ Queens of the Stone Age

%w/ The Struts

23. Fever Ray



Fever Ray’s surprise return this past October came to the delight of longtime fans, who hadn’t heard much from the leftfield pop performer since 2010, the last time she’d hit the road. Karin Dreijer Andersson had used the break between records for one last tour with her brother in The Knife, which resulted in an incredible spectacle that saw the lines between music, dance, performer and backing band all fall away. Whether the live return of Dreijer’s solo outing will take her to similar extremes is uncertain, but how she’ll marry the pale goth material from her 2009 self-titled debut with the violent and sexual chaos of Plunge will make these tour stops essential.–Michael Rancic

02/20 — Milan, Italy @ Fabrique

02/22 — Munich, Germany @ Muffathalle

02/23 — Lausanne, Switzerland @ Les Docks

02/24 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Volkshaus

02/26 — Prague, Czechia @ Forum Karlin

02/28 — Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle

03/01 — Warsaw, Poland @ Klub Progresja

03/02 — Vilnius, Lithuania @ The Hall Compensa

03/04 — Helsinki, Finland @ The Circus

03/13 — Hamburg, Germany @ Docks

03/14 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

03/15 — Brussels, Belgium @ AB

03/17 — Cologne, Germany @ Palladium

03/19 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia

03/20 — London, England @ Troxy

03/21 — Manchester, England @ Albert Hall

03/31 — Lund, Sweden @ Mejeriet

04/02 — Bergen, Norway @ USF Verftet

04/03 — Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

04/04 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

04/06 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Nobelberget

22. Electric Light Orchestra



It’s been 35 years since Jeff Lynne’s group Electric Light Orchestra hit America for a live tour. To put that in perspective, the last time ELO played an extensive run in the US, Ronald Reagan was in his first term as President, gas was $1.35 a gallon, and Donald Trump hadn’t even filed for his first bankruptcy yet. In 2018, the ‘70s pop-rock outfit looks to break that drought with a limited run through some of the biggest municipalities in the country throughout most of the late summer. “Our audiences are amazing,” Lynne said in a statement. “It’s like they’re in the group. We can’t wait to play for them again.” Neither can we.–Corbin Reiff

08/02 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

08/04-05 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

08/08 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

08/10 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/13 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

08/15 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

08/16 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/18 — Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

08/21-22 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

21. Big KRIT



To paraphrase a great philosopher: The king has returned. It’s hard to believe that there was really a three-year gap between Big KRIT’s albums Cadillactica and his latest 4Eva Is A Mighty Long Time, but with that hiatus came wisdom, growth, and self-reflection that hasn’t dulled the high-energy infectiousness of his 808-laced sound. That bass-heavy, soulful vibe always translates to a great show, and if his stage performance is as reinvigorated as his production and lyricism is on his new album, KRIT is likely to rule the stage as well.–Aaron Williams

03/15 — Little Rock, AR @ Revolution Music Room

03/16 — St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room

03/17 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury

03/18 — Cleveland, OH @House of Blues

03/19 — Philadelphia, PA@ Union Transfer

03/20 — Boston, MA @ Middle East Downstairs

03/22 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore with Ty Dolla $ign

03/23 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

03/24 — Norfolk, VA @ The Norva with Ty Dolla $ign

03/25 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz with Ty Dolla $ign

03/27 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel with Ty Dolla $ign

03/28 — Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

03/29 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

03/30 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

03/31 — Columbia, SC @ Music Farm

04/01 — Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

04/03 — Knoxville, TN @ The International

04/04 — Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre

04/05 — Jackson, MS @ Hal & Mal’s

04/06 — Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

04/07 — Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

04/08 — Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco

04/11 — New Orleans, LA @ House Of Blues

04/12 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

04/13 — Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

04/14 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

04/15 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamo City Music Hall

04/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

04/20 — San Diego, CA @ Music Box

04/21 — San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

04/22 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

04/25 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

04/26 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

04/27 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Cabooze

04/28 — Chicago, IL @ Metro