Today is January 3rd, which means there are still 363 concert-going days left in 2018. That’s a lot of time to spend at clubs, theaters, festivals, and stadiums, and the opportunity to both take in a long-favorite act or discover something new. And while a lot of how concerts in 2018 will shape up remains a mystery at this point, there has already been a wealth of announced tours, and even more hinted at. Multiple One Directioners will hit the road solo, while artists like N.E.R.D., The Weeknd, and Arcade Fire have already unveiled their activity via festival bookings. Below, we’ve rounded up the 25 that we’re most excited about in 2018 in a list that will surely need to be amended as the year unfolds.
25. Brockhampton
Is there any musical project more primed for a breakout 2018 than Brockhampton? The Texan hip-hop collective has more members on their team than the Lakers, which by all accounts makes for an invigorating, if chaotic, live experience. It all reminds of the hype that came out on Odd Future in their early days, and if anyone remembers, those early shows when they hype was peaking were ones for the ages. Expect their name to be on a lot of festival lineups when those start coming out, but for now, it’s small venues that they will be tearing up on their ascent to the top.–Philip Cosores
01/16 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
01/17 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
01/19 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec
01/20 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
01/22 — New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
01/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater
01/25 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
01/26 — Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
01/28 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
01/29 — Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theater
01/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
02/02 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
02/03 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
02/05 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
02/06 — Montreal, QC @ Corona
02/08 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel Theater
02/10 — Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe
02/11 — Detroit, MI @ Magestic
02/13 — Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
02/15 — Minneapolis, MN @ Music Hall
02/16 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II (Downstairs)
02/18 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
02/20 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
02/21 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
02/22 — Denver, CO @ The Ogden
02/24 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
02/26 — Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue
02/27 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
03/02 — Portland, OR @ Crystal
03/03 — San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater
03/05 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
03/07 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
24. Foo Fighters
By now, we’re getting used to the cycle: Foo Fighters release a record, tour non-stop for nearly two years, announce they’re taking a break, confirm it’s not a break up, then emerge from the studio with another brand new record about a year later. Concrete And Gold was released a few months ago, which means we are entering the penultimate stage of the cycle, something to certainly get excited about. Over 20 years into their hit-making career, the Foos have mastered the arena rock performance, touching upon both new and old material to craft a hard-hitting marathon performance for fans. The band has plans for a massive tour of arenas and stadiums across the globe from from Perth, Australia to San Jose, California before the year is out. Although support for many of the North American dates still has yet to be announced, fans in Australia and Brazil are definitely in for a treat, as Weezer and Queens Of The Stone Age respectively will be joining the Foos on the road. Something to note: if the Foo Fighters are bringing their marathon live show to a city near you, do yourself a favor and drink a cup of coffee before heading to the gig — it’s going to be a long night.–Zac Gelfand
01/20 — Perth, AUS @ nib Stadium*
01/23 — Hindmarsh, AUS @ Coopers Stadium*
01/25 — Brisbane, AUS @ Suncorp Stadium*
01/27 — Sydney, AUS @ ANZ Stadium*
01/30 — Melbourne, AUS @ Etihad Stadium*
02/03 — Penrose, NZ @ Mt Smart Stadium
02/25 — Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Maracaña^
02/27 — São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque^
02/28 — São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque^
03/02 — Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski^
03/04 — Porto Alegre, BR @ Estádio Beira-Rio
03/07 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio de Velez Sarsfield
04/18 — Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
04/19 — The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
04/21 — Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
04/22 — Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center
04/26 — West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairgrounds
04/27 — Jacksonville FL @ Welcome to Rockville 2018
04/28 — Atlanta, GA @ Georgia State Stadium
05/01 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
05/03 — Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum%
05/04 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
06/10 — Hamburg, HR @ Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld
06/11 — Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
06/14 — Florence, IT @ Firenze Rocks Festival
06/19 — Manchester, UK @ Eithad Stadium
06/22 — London, UK @ London Stadium
06/23 — London, UK @ London Stadium
07/07 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
07/12 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
07/14 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
07/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/17 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/19 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
07/21 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
07/22 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
07/25 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
07/26 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
07/29 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
07/30 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
09/01 — Seattle, WA @ Safeco Field
09/04 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
09/06 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
09/08 — Vancouver, BA @ Rogers Arena
09/10 — Portland, OR @ The Mood Center
09/12 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
* w/ Weezer
^ w/ Queens of the Stone Age
%w/ The Struts
23. Fever Ray
Fever Ray’s surprise return this past October came to the delight of longtime fans, who hadn’t heard much from the leftfield pop performer since 2010, the last time she’d hit the road. Karin Dreijer Andersson had used the break between records for one last tour with her brother in The Knife, which resulted in an incredible spectacle that saw the lines between music, dance, performer and backing band all fall away. Whether the live return of Dreijer’s solo outing will take her to similar extremes is uncertain, but how she’ll marry the pale goth material from her 2009 self-titled debut with the violent and sexual chaos of Plunge will make these tour stops essential.–Michael Rancic
02/20 — Milan, Italy @ Fabrique
02/22 — Munich, Germany @ Muffathalle
02/23 — Lausanne, Switzerland @ Les Docks
02/24 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Volkshaus
02/26 — Prague, Czechia @ Forum Karlin
02/28 — Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle
03/01 — Warsaw, Poland @ Klub Progresja
03/02 — Vilnius, Lithuania @ The Hall Compensa
03/04 — Helsinki, Finland @ The Circus
03/13 — Hamburg, Germany @ Docks
03/14 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
03/15 — Brussels, Belgium @ AB
03/17 — Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
03/19 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia
03/20 — London, England @ Troxy
03/21 — Manchester, England @ Albert Hall
03/31 — Lund, Sweden @ Mejeriet
04/02 — Bergen, Norway @ USF Verftet
04/03 — Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene
04/04 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega
04/06 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Nobelberget
22. Electric Light Orchestra
It’s been 35 years since Jeff Lynne’s group Electric Light Orchestra hit America for a live tour. To put that in perspective, the last time ELO played an extensive run in the US, Ronald Reagan was in his first term as President, gas was $1.35 a gallon, and Donald Trump hadn’t even filed for his first bankruptcy yet. In 2018, the ‘70s pop-rock outfit looks to break that drought with a limited run through some of the biggest municipalities in the country throughout most of the late summer. “Our audiences are amazing,” Lynne said in a statement. “It’s like they’re in the group. We can’t wait to play for them again.” Neither can we.–Corbin Reiff
08/02 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
08/04-05 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
08/08 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
08/10 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
08/13 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
08/15 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
08/16 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/18 — Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
08/21-22 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
21. Big KRIT
To paraphrase a great philosopher: The king has returned. It’s hard to believe that there was really a three-year gap between Big KRIT’s albums Cadillactica and his latest 4Eva Is A Mighty Long Time, but with that hiatus came wisdom, growth, and self-reflection that hasn’t dulled the high-energy infectiousness of his 808-laced sound. That bass-heavy, soulful vibe always translates to a great show, and if his stage performance is as reinvigorated as his production and lyricism is on his new album, KRIT is likely to rule the stage as well.–Aaron Williams
03/15 — Little Rock, AR @ Revolution Music Room
03/16 — St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room
03/17 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury
03/18 — Cleveland, OH @House of Blues
03/19 — Philadelphia, PA@ Union Transfer
03/20 — Boston, MA @ Middle East Downstairs
03/22 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore with Ty Dolla $ign
03/23 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
03/24 — Norfolk, VA @ The Norva with Ty Dolla $ign
03/25 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz with Ty Dolla $ign
03/27 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel with Ty Dolla $ign
03/28 — Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
03/29 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
03/30 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
03/31 — Columbia, SC @ Music Farm
04/01 — Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
04/03 — Knoxville, TN @ The International
04/04 — Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre
04/05 — Jackson, MS @ Hal & Mal’s
04/06 — Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
04/07 — Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
04/08 — Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco
04/11 — New Orleans, LA @ House Of Blues
04/12 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
04/13 — Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
04/14 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
04/15 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamo City Music Hall
04/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
04/20 — San Diego, CA @ Music Box
04/21 — San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s
04/22 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
04/25 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
04/26 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
04/27 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Cabooze
04/28 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
