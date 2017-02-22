Merge

John Darnielle should have run out of people to profile by now. He’s done character studies on everyone from West Texas drifters to hateful couples in the Florida Panhandle to cannibalistic Jedi. It seemed like the man behind The Mountain Goats had finally lost it when he announced that he was doing an album entirely about independent wrestlers in the 1970s, but then that album turned out to be incredible. So, when Darnielle announced today that he’s taking on everyone’s favorite sadsack subculture, it’s okay to get excited.

The Mountain Goats have a new album coming out on May 19 called Goths and they’ve shared the first single “Andrew Eldritch Is Moving Back To Leeds.” Over a bed of kiddie-sounding instruments that would make Jimmy Fallon salivate, Darnielle paints a picture of aging goths attempting to get on with their lives now that the movement is by-and-large dead (and not in the good way). The title refers to the lead singer of goth legends Sisters of Mercy making his way back home. Check out a full tracklist for the album below

1. “Rain in Soho”

2. “Andrew Eldritch Is Moving Back to Leeds”

3. “The Grey King and the Silver Flame Attunement”

4. “We Do It Different on the West Coast”

5. “Unicorn Tolerance”

6. “Stench of the Unburied”

7. “Wear Black”

8. “Paid in Cocaine”

9. “Rage of Travers”

10. “Shelved”

11. “For the Portuguese Goth Metal Bands”

12. “Abandoned Flesh”

13. “For the West Coast Dark Ambient Bedroom Warriors” (Bonus Track)

14. “Scaling the Well” (Bonus Track)

15. “Vanishing Act” (Bonus Track)

16. “Grave Dust” (Bonus Track)

The Mountain Goats are also revealing some further news today (February 22) at 4 p.m. EST via their Facebook.