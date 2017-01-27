Stevie Wonder And Tom Petty Give Jazz Fest One Of The Best Lineups Of 2017

The two-weekend-long New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — better known as Jazz Fest — has been reliably consistent in bringing in massive talent while never losing sight of its mission to promote hometown sounds. 2017’s edition is no different. At the top of the 500-act strong lineup that includes local legends like The Meters, Dr. John and Big Freedia, the festival has snagged some huge legacy acts. Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Wonder was expected to play at last year’s Jazz Fest, but his set on Saturday evening was rained out. Wonder played a make-up set to a much smaller crowd at Irvin Mayfield’s Playhouse, but his headlining mulligan will allow the festival crowds the chance to finally hear Stevie play.

Legacy acts have a history of pulling unbelievable crowds at Jazz Fest. Elton John’s 2015 performance swamped a huge swath of the Fairgrounds, as this aerial shot can attest. And attendees shouldn’t expect anything less for Wonder. Check out the line-up announcement video up top and look out for acts ranging from Usher and The Roots to Maroon 5.

Jazz Fest runs from April 28-30 and again from May 4-7. Tickets, VIP Packagess and more information are all available here.

