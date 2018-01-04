F O R K E E P S A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on Jan 3, 2018 at 9:34pm PST

Quavo and Nicki Minaj are two artists we’re anticipating new projects from this year – but first, they have some unfinished business to take care of. Today, QC released the video for “She For Keeps,” their romantic track from QC’s Control The Streets compilation album. The single was released in December, but today we get the sunny visuals that many snowed-in fans across the country are probably drooling over. Quavo begins the video rapping in front of a new-fangled entertainment system and a pink house that gives off tropical vibes.

Nicki soon calls him up and spits her verse on a bed, dancing amidst a pink aesthetic that harkens to the video for their other collaboration on the QC album, the energetic “Motor Sport.” “She For Keeps” is a fun, well-directed video that matches the hood love vibe of the track and showcases each artist’s magnetism.

Hopefully we’ll be as drawn to their next projects. We know Migos’ Culture 2 is on the way, probably within the next two months. When Nicki’s next project is coming through is still up in the air, though she hinted that she planned to make her rap peers “cry in the car” when she dropped it on her “Rock Star” remix with Lil Wayne from Dedication 6. We shall see. Until then, Apple Music users can head over to iTunes to watch the video.