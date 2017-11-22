Spain’s Mad Cool Festival 2018 Lineup Features Nine Inch Nails, QOTSA, Depeche Mode, and More

After a string of epic festival performances this past summer, Nine Inch Nails’ first 2018 appearance has been confirmed for Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival, which is set to take place over three days in July. The appearance is the first time that Nine Inch Nails will make their way overseas since 2014, when the band was touring in support of their last full-length, 2013’s Hesitation Marks.

Mad Cool Festival has only just begun to reveal its 2018 lineup, but already boasts acts like Depeche Mode, Queens of the Stone Age, Massive Attack, MGMT, Fleet Foxes, Future Islands, and Real Estate. The remainder of the lineup will be announced over the course of the upcoming weeks and months, but if the acts already announced are any indication, Spanish audiences are in for a treat when the full lineup is released.

The rare Nine Inch Nails festival appearances come in support of their recent EPs. 2016 and 2017 saw the release of two new Nine Inch Nails efforts — Add Violence and Not The Actual Events — and a third EP is expected to be released sometime in the coming months, likely to coincide with the summer festival dates.

Mad Cool Festival will run 7/12-7/14, and tickets are on sale now.

