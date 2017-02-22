Bluegrass Cover Experts Iron Horse Are Taking On Nirvana Next

02.22.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

More than two decades after frontman Kurt Cobain’s death, you’d think all of the possible angles on Nirvana have been covered. But the much-loved band and easy stand-in for all things ’90s continues to produce new and fresh stories and music well into 2017. The latest comes from bluegrass tribute kings Iron Horse, who are planning a covers album of the Seattle band in their Appalachian style.

Pickin’ on Nirvana: A Bluegrass Tribute Featuring Iron Horse will turn 11 Nirvana tracks into jug-band standards and is set to be released on Record Store Day (April 22) on vinyl, with a digital release scheduled for . The band has previously covered Bob Dylan, Metallica, Modest Mouse and the Beatles. Check out a full tracklist below:

1. “All Apologies”
2. “About a Girl”
3. “In Bloom”
4. “Polly”
5. “Drain You”
6. “Pennyroyal Tea”
7. “Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge on Seattle”
8. “Come As You Are”
9. “Sappy”
10. “On a Plain”
11. “Dumb”

Any hardcore Nirvana stans who are viewing this as sacrilege to take a second to think about how Cobain might have felt. Given his love of all things jangly — you don’t get a K Records tattoo if you don’t like some shaggy strings — it’s possible that he would have really dug this.

TAGSNIRVANA

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP