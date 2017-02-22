Bluegrass Cover Experts Iron Horse Are Taking On Nirvana Next

Getty Image

More than two decades after frontman Kurt Cobain’s death, you’d think all of the possible angles on Nirvana have been covered. But the much-loved band and easy stand-in for all things ’90s continues to produce new and fresh stories and music well into 2017. The latest comes from bluegrass tribute kings Iron Horse, who are planning a covers album of the Seattle band in their Appalachian style.

Pickin’ on Nirvana: A Bluegrass Tribute Featuring Iron Horse will turn 11 Nirvana tracks into jug-band standards and is set to be released on Record Store Day (April 22) on vinyl, with a digital release scheduled for . The band has previously covered Bob Dylan, Metallica, Modest Mouse and the Beatles. Check out a full tracklist below:

1. “All Apologies”

2. “About a Girl”

3. “In Bloom”

4. “Polly”

5. “Drain You”

6. “Pennyroyal Tea”

7. “Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge on Seattle”

8. “Come As You Are”

9. “Sappy”

10. “On a Plain”

11. “Dumb”

Any hardcore Nirvana stans who are viewing this as sacrilege to take a second to think about how Cobain might have felt. Given his love of all things jangly — you don’t get a K Records tattoo if you don’t like some shaggy strings — it’s possible that he would have really dug this.