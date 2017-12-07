Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Nirvana has been gone for over 20 years now following the death of frontman Kurt Cobain, but that doesn’t mean the guys who are still around can’t have a jam every once in a while. Foo Fighters recently rolled through Eugene, Oregon for a stop on their massive world tour. The group, headed of course by Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, and bolstered by In Utero-era touring guitarist Pat Smear, gave the crowd that night a major thrill by bringing out Grohl’s former bandmate Krist Novoselic to play bass on the early Foo’s track “Big Me.”

While I’m sure the crowd might’ve preferred something like “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” or “Drain You,” it’s hard to complain about getting to witness something as rare as this. “I love you Krist,” Grohl says as Novoselic makes his exit. “No! That’s a new one,” he exclaimed just as the bass player is about to smash his instrument to bits on the way to the wings. “You just got it!”

Of course, this isn’t the first time in recent years that Novoselic, Grohl and Smear has played together. During the course of the creation of Grohl’s documentary Sound City, the three men partnered up with Paul McCartney and recorded a new track titled “Cut Me Some Slack,” which they aired out on a few occasions in 2013, including one of Sir Paul’s shows at Safeco Field in Seattle. Then of course, there was Nirvana’s induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame the following year that saw them jamming with the likes of St. Vincent, Lorde and Joan Jett.

You can watch the trio jam out with the rest of Foo Fighters on “Big Me” in the video above.