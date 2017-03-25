Paul Ryan’s Life Was Cut To Pieces After He Got Trolled By Papa Roach

Getty Image

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan has been dreaming about slashing healthcare since he was a frat-bro “drinking out of a keg,” so he must be living a nightmare after Republicans pulled legislation to repeal the Affordable Care Act. “We’re going to be [with] Obamacare for the foreseeable future,” he said before, according to the New York Times, blasting some Papa Roach.

“It was a stunning failure for Paul Ryan. He exited the White House and took no questions as he stepped into his black SUV,” the Gray Lady reported. “Within moments, the muffled sound of Papa Roach’s ‘Last Resort’ were heard blaring inside the car as it drove away.” Have you ever wanted to believe in something so badly that you immediately accepted it as fact? That’s what happened here. Ryan wasn’t actually listening to Papa Roach (at least not at this moment); this amusing detail came courtesy of Surviving Jack creator (and friend of Uproxx) Justin Halpern in an inspired bit of Photoshop.