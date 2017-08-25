Montreal EDM Duo Paris And Simo Vibe With Karen Harding On ‘Come As You Are’

08.25.17 1 hour ago

Today Montreal-based producers Paris and Simo debuted their latest track, “Come As You Are,” featuring UK house dynamo Karen Harding. You can hear it above.

Paris and Simo’s bouyant production lays the groundwork for Harding’s huge voice and the song’s even bigger chorus.

In a press release, the duo explain that the song is meant to be an anthem that celebrates the freedom and positive vibes of the electronic music scene, saying, “we firmly believe that everyone should have freedom of expression without being judged to share their ideas.”

Paris and Simo got their start after winning DJ Tiesto’s “Work Hard Play Hard” remix contest in 2011 and having been touring the world ever since, while also amassing a number of singles on labels Revealed Recordings, Spinnin’ Records, Armada Music, and Musical Freedom. Earlier this year they were hand picked by David Guetta to open for the Canadian leg of his tour.

Karen Harding burst onto the scene in 2015 with “Say Something,” which she co-wrote with MNEK. Since then she has worked with the likes of Giorgio Moroder, Imanos and Pusha T.

“Come As You Are” is out today on boutique Toronto-based record label Physical Presents. You can buy/stream it here.

