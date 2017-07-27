Thanks for coming over man and playing Great bass. I love you man peace and love. 😎✌️🌟💖😇☮ pic.twitter.com/Z5kpyLLlkO — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) February 20, 2017

For obvious reasons, it’s tough to get a Beatles reunion together these days, so it’s fair for fans to get excited when surviving members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr collaborate. That doesn’t happen super often, though: The two sang the duet “Walk With You” on Starr’s 2010 album Y Not, and now they’re back together again on “We’re On The Road Again,” from Starr’s upcoming solo album Give More Love. McCartney and Starr aren’t the only rock legends on the song: The Eagles’ Joe Walsh, Toto’s Steve Lukather, and Edgar Winter are also featured.

McCartney also features on the album’s title track, his contributions presumably coming from the time they hit the studio together in February. At Starr’s 77th birthday celebration earlier this month, Starr said of working with McCartney again:

“Well we are still mates. He’s out on the road, he’s got his life, I’m out on the road a lot making records, and he was in town so I called him and I said, ‘I’ve got this track that for you to play on.’ […] He’s just the most melodic bass player in the world. […] I just love him but I love the way he plays.”

Give More Love releases on September 15th. Listen to “We’re On The Road Again” here.