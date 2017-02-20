Thanks for coming over man and playing Great bass. I love you man peace and love. 😎✌️🌟💖😇☮ pic.twitter.com/Z5kpyLLlkO — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) February 20, 2017

Only a few days after grabbing a light dinner with Dave Grohl and Tom Hanks, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr seem to have reunited in the studio over the weekend to collaborate on some new recordings. “Thanks for coming over man and playing Great bass,” Starr wrote on Twitter.

The two remaining Beatles were also joined by Starr’s brother-in-law Joe Walsh of Eagles fame on the project, though his musical contribution was not mentioned. Whatever these legends are working on, it’s sure to be something pretty special. Check out tweets from Starr featuring photos of McCartney and Walsh below.