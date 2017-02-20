Paul McCartney And Ringo Starr Hit The Studio Together For The First Time In Seven Years

02.20.17 2 hours ago

Only a few days after grabbing a light dinner with Dave Grohl and Tom Hanks, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr seem to have reunited in the studio over the weekend to collaborate on some new recordings. “Thanks for coming over man and playing Great bass,” Starr wrote on Twitter.

The two remaining Beatles were also joined by Starr’s brother-in-law Joe Walsh of Eagles fame on the project, though his musical contribution was not mentioned. Whatever these legends are working on, it’s sure to be something pretty special. Check out tweets from Starr featuring photos of McCartney and Walsh below.

TAGSJOE WALSHPAUL MCCARTNEYRingo Starr

