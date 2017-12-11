Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When it comes to breakout stars of 2017, there aren’t many that eclipse Phoebe Bridgers. Her debut album, Stranger In The Alps, is earning tons of year-end love, including placing prominently on our own songs and albums lists. Not bad for an artist that few knew about six months ago. In addition to the music, she’s also offered up memorable music videos and even a recent Christmas song. With momentum like that, it’s hard to imagine that she will slow down anytime soon.

One of the album’s standout moments is a guest appearance from Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst, with whom Bridgers has toured with, even dueting “Lua” together live in concert. The song, “Would You Rather,” gets a video treatment with Bridgers and Oberst both showing up for the affair. The clip pays tribute to VHS nostalgia and public access television tones, complete with low-budget animation and plenty of vibrant colors and damaged tape effects. Oberst can hardly keep a straight face as he waves his cowboy hat and mimics a pony ride.

Check out the evocative video above, and if you haven’t done so already, be sure to listen to the excellent Phoebe Bridgers album, Stranger In The Alps, wherever you stream music.