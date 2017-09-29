Courtesy of BMG

Late last fall for Indigenous People’s Day — the holiday formerly known as Christopher Columbus Day — Leafar Seyer (aka Rafael Reyes) and Dave Parley of Prayers had a story to tell. Their incisive “Mexica” video told the story of their Mexican heritage, displaying cultural pride even while the political rhetoric about their people turned poisonous from the presidential stage. “Mexica” was partially inspired by Trump’s derogatory comments about the Mexican people, yes, but Seyer and Parley have been creating music together long before his political ascent.

Though they grew up in San Diego, both Seyer and Parley were born in Mexico, in Cotija, Michochan and Tijuana respectively, and were steeped in MTV, punk and goth as much as they were in more traditional Chicano culture — that juxtaposition is the foundation of Prayers. Their particular strain of electronic dark electronic rock has quickly gained a massive following, so much so that BMG just signed them for a major label deal, and will release their new full-length album later this year.

Operating under the moniker “cholo goth” to indicate the centering of their culture along with darker, punk aspects of their sound and aesthetic, Seyer and Parley have been a bit out of the spotlight over the past year, but steadily working on new projects in the wings. If you need more context for their sound, consider that they will be opening up on November 5th for the likes of Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie at Knotfest — yes, that’s Slipknot’s own festival. So position Prayers in that context, darker, heavier music that flirts with the edge of rebellion, but consistently and directly spotlights the artist’s identities as Mexican-Americans. If you haven’t experienced it, the results are pretty incredible.

Another massive influence on the band’s sound is the early ’80s deathrock band, Christian Death. Seyer in particularly was deeply impacted by the band when he was younger, and through a series of fateful coincidences, ended up meeting the band and they expressed interest in working together. Over the course of working alongside members of the original lineup, Rikk Agnew, James McGearty and Gitane Demone, an extremely fruitful creative spirit was at play — two songs for an exclusive EP, a documentary, and a photo book all emerged from the collab.