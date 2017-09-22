Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Montreal-by-way-of-Vancouver producer Project Pablo (aka Patrick Holland) will release a new four song EP Hope You’re Well on Ninja Tune imprint Technicolour this October.

Along with the announcement of the new EP came the release of its first single, “Is It Dry?”– a six minute slice of focused, tightly wound grooves that unspool into a serene melody. You can hear the song above.

Holland has been making waves in the dance community for some time, with his fun, melodic, disco infused take on deep house.

He first turned heads with the release of the lo-fi disco odyssey I Want To Believe via Vancouver tape label 1080p in 2015, and has been consistently releasing material ever since.

Technicolour has been responsible for some of the most exciting new electronic music this year, including UMFANG’s minimal techno masterpiece Symbolic Use Of Light, Machine Woman’s essential When Lobster Comes Home 12”, Dauwd’s nocturnal Theory Of Colours and the completely improvised collaborative work from Hieroglyphic Being, Sarathy Korwar and Shabaka Hutchings, called A​.​R​.​E. Project.

Hope You’re Well comes out on 10/20 via Technicolour and can be pre-ordered digitally and on vinyl here. The EP’s tracklist is below.

1. “Is It Dry?”

2. “No Sweat”

3. “You Know”

4. “Oh Fer Sure”