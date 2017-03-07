PWR BTTM Yell At The Boys That Never Text Back On ‘Answer My Text’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Less than a month after making their epic return with the announcement of their sophomore album Pageant and the soaring single “Big Beautiful Day“, Brooklyn’s PWR BTTM has shared another track from the upcoming record, a song titled “Answer My Text.” As you could’ve guessed, the track finds co-frontperson Liv Bruce telling a story nearly everyone can relate to: the inner turmoil caused by an unreturned text.

Bruce shared her thoughts about what inspired the “Answer My Text” in a note posted to the band’s Facebook page below:

It’s 2017 and I can’t believe I still waste my time on boys who don’t text back! What am I doing? What are THEY doing? Is the phenomenon of ‘ghosting’ just the latest version of the same struggle for commitment that’s been raging for millennia, or do smartphones make it easier than ever to ignore someone you’re ‘seeing’ 95% of the time? The answer is probably yes to both. F**k! I started writing this song over a year ago and it still makes me mad. I’m mad at the boy I wrote this about, who is actually a fictional composite of like 50 boys. I’m mad at myself for the times I’ve kept people I care about waiting for a response. Right now in my #personal #life I’m trying to work on my relationships with technology and people so I can better honor needs and boundaries moving forward, but before I could do that I had to exorcize my rage and despair by turning them into a song called Answer My Text. Here is that song. – Liv

PWR BTTM’s incredible sophomore effort Pageant is out May 12th on Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here and don’t miss the band on their upcoming tour.