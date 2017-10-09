Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Over the weekend, Foo Fighters put on a once-in-a-lifetime rock and roll bill in the California desert, dubbed Cal Jam 17. Featuring the likes of Cage The Elephant, Liam Gallagher, Japandroids, The Kills, and Bully, the day offered up a glimpse a what the rock scene looks like in 2017, showing that there is still vitality in the genre, and an audience for it.

But the two biggest artists closed down the show, Queens Of The Stone Age and Foo Fighters. The two bands have a long history together that goes back for Foo’s leader Dave Grohl playing drums for Queens and will continue with a joint tour next year. Unfortunately, that collaboration didn’t come to be, but Queens still paid tribute to the event’s curating band.

During a rendition of the Rated R track “Feel Good Hit Of The Summer,” Queens leader Josh Homme dropped in a bit of the verse of Foo Fighters’ beloved anthem, “Everlong.” It’s enough to imagine the heavens parting and rock fans slowly rising above the venue in a state of transcendental bliss. Sure, Consequence of Sound points out that Queens have been using that moment to frequently drop covers into their set on their recent tour, including the likes of Amy Winehouse’s “Rehab” and Gorillaz’s “Clint Eastwood,” but Queens doing a bit of “Everlong” is exactly the kind of moment one hopes for when attending a rock extravaganza like Cal Jam.

Check out the video of Queens Of The Stone Age covering Foo Fighters’ “Everlong” above.