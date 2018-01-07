Radiohead Sue Lana Del Rey Claiming She Ripped Off ‘Creep’

Getty Image

Does Lana Del Rey’s 2017 cut “Get Free” sound an awful lot like Radiohead’s Chappelle-nip alt-rock radio staple “Creep” to you? It certainly sounds that way to Radiohead’s legal representation. A new lawsuit alleges that the “Video Games” singer is a thief, expresses no opinion on if she’s a weirdo and declares her songwriting credit doesn’t belong here, etc.

Lana Del Rey confirmed on Twitter that Radiohead was indeed suing her over her Lust for Life track and the band isn’t looking for a chunk of the songwriting credit, either. They want the whole 100%. Lana Del Rey counters that she wasn’t lifting “Creep” to make “Get Free” and she’ll be fighting back over the legal action.

“It’s true about the lawsuit,” she tweeted. “Although I know my song wasn’t inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing – I offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100. Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court.”

This isn’t the first time there’s been a lawsuit alleging plagiarism associated with “Creep.” In fact, Radiohead were sued over the tune sounding suspiciously like The Hollies “The Air That I Breathe.” As a result, Albert Hammond and Mike Hazlewood have co-writing credits alongside Radiohead. Depending on how this lawsuit goes, they might have songwriting credits on “Get Free” too.

Here are Lana Del Rey’s “Get Free” and Radiohead’s “Creep” so you can render your verdict.