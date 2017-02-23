Premiere: Brooklyn Supergroup Real Life Buildings Fear They Might ‘Tare’

Fresh off the stream of the amazing new Vagabon album, Lætitia Tamko is gearing up for yet another release, this time with Real Life Buildings. Although the band started as a solo project of Matt Van Asselt, it has grown into a supergroup of sorts, bringing together various Brooklyn-based artists, including Tamko and Crying’s Elaiza Santos.
In early February, Real Life Buildings announced their debut album Significant Weather, accompanied with the lead single “Cold.” Only a few weeks later, the band are sharing the second single “Tare,” which we are premiering exclusively below. “Tare” begins as a slow-burner about the shortness of life and the constant worry of spreading one’s self too thin, before the full band kicks in with roaring guitars and a beautiful synthesizer melody. Check out the track, as well as the band’s new tour dates, below.
04/21 — Brooklyn, NY @ Shea Stadium
04/22 — Ithaca, NY @ Cornell College
04/23 — Columbus, Oh @ Cafe Bourbon Street
04/24 — St. Louis, MO @ FOAM
04/26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA
04/27 — Boise, ID @ The Barnyard
04/28 — Portland, OR @ House Show
04/29 — Seattle, WA @ TBA
05/02 — Arcata, CA @ Outer Space (with Aye Nako)
05/03 — Oakland, CA @ TBA
05/04 — San Francisco, CA @ Brick and Mortar Music Hall
05/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ TBA
05/06 — Pomona, CA @ VLHS*
05/07 — Flagstaff, AZ @ Firecreek*
05/08 — Phoenix, AZ @ Trunk Space*
05/09 — Santa Barbara, CA @ FUNZONE*
05/10 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Subrosa*
05/11 — Sacramento/Davis, CA @ TBA*
05/12 — Corvallis, OR @ Interzone
05/13 — Portland, OR @ TBA
05/14 — Olympia, WA @ Le Voyeur
* = w/ Diners
Significant Weather is out April 21st on Lauren Records. Pre-order it here.
