Premiere: Brooklyn Supergroup Real Life Buildings Fear They Might ‘Tare’

Fresh off the stream of the amazing new Vagabon album, Lætitia Tamko is gearing up for yet another release, this time with Real Life Buildings. Although the band started as a solo project of Matt Van Asselt, it has grown into a supergroup of sorts, bringing together various Brooklyn-based artists, including Tamko and Crying’s Elaiza Santos.

In early February, Real Life Buildings announced their debut album Significant Weather, accompanied with the lead single “Cold.” Only a few weeks later, the band are sharing the second single “Tare,” which we are premiering exclusively below. “Tare” begins as a slow-burner about the shortness of life and the constant worry of spreading one’s self too thin, before the full band kicks in with roaring guitars and a beautiful synthesizer melody. Check out the track, as well as the band’s new tour dates, below.

04/21 — Brooklyn, NY @ Shea Stadium

04/22 — Ithaca, NY @ Cornell College

04/23 — Columbus, Oh @ Cafe Bourbon Street

04/24 — St. Louis, MO @ FOAM

04/26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA

04/27 — Boise, ID @ The Barnyard

04/28 — Portland, OR @ House Show

04/29 — Seattle, WA @ TBA

05/02 — Arcata, CA @ Outer Space (with Aye Nako)

05/03 — Oakland, CA @ TBA

05/04 — San Francisco, CA @ Brick and Mortar Music Hall

05/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ TBA

05/06 — Pomona, CA @ VLHS*

05/07 — Flagstaff, AZ @ Firecreek*

05/08 — Phoenix, AZ @ Trunk Space*

05/09 — Santa Barbara, CA @ FUNZONE*

05/10 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Subrosa*

05/11 — Sacramento/Davis, CA @ TBA*

05/12 — Corvallis, OR @ Interzone

05/13 — Portland, OR @ TBA

05/14 — Olympia, WA @ Le Voyeur

* = w/ Diners

Significant Weather is out April 21st on Lauren Records. Pre-order it here.