Instagram

Over the last several decades, Robert Plant has remained one of the most prolific creators of new music of nearly anyone of his class of 1970s rock gods. What’s more, the music that he makes is actually quite good, like his 2010 album Band Of Joy, or his earlier collaboration with Alison Kraus Raising Sand that netted him an Album Of The Year prize at the 2009 Grammy Awards.

Its for that reason and much more that his many fans were beyond excited earlier today when the elusive singer posted up a cryptic 30-second spot to his Twitter page and official website that appeared to tease his next album. With a swirling twist of tremolo painted guitars, jittery electronic accents and thumping bass drums, the title for the new project seems to reveal itself: “A Way With Words.”

While the tease is cause for excitement for some, it’s got to be a little disappointing to fans who were hoping that Plant might get back together with his old band Led Zeppelin sometime next year to celebrate that group’s 50th anniversary. Rumors abound that the band has been offered a dump truck full of cash to perform at a second iteration of Desert Trip AKA “Oldchella,” but with a new project to promote and tour, the prospects of Plant taking part in an endeavor of that kind are slim to none.